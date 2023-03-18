Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CKNHF. HSBC lowered Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

CKNHF opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $49.75.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

