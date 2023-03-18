Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
COGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $86,000.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
