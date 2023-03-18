Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.77

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.77 ($9.43) and traded as high as €9.94 ($10.69). Commerzbank shares last traded at €9.52 ($10.23), with a volume of 17,564,495 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($15.16) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.13) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.54) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.77) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.77. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

