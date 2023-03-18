Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Decreased by American Trust

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVLT opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,152. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.