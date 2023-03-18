Comparing Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) and Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) and Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Constellation Software has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Software and Reliq Health Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Constellation Software presently has a consensus price target of $2,587.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.88%. Given Constellation Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Reliq Health Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and Reliq Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 7.86% 65.94% 15.94% Reliq Health Technologies -28.25% -49.12% -31.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and Reliq Health Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $5.11 billion 6.98 $311.00 million $22.85 73.59 Reliq Health Technologies $6.70 million 11.17 -$6.46 million ($0.02) -18.75

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Reliq Health Technologies. Reliq Health Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Reliq Health Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc. is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers. The company was founded by Mark Henri Leonard and James D. Foy on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Reliq Health Technologies

(Get Rating)

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of development, secure telemedicine, and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It operates through Canada and the United States of America geographical segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.