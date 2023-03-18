Comparing Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) & Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Ryanair has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ryanair and Harbor Diversified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair 1 1 7 1 2.80 Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ryanair currently has a consensus price target of $45.64, indicating a potential downside of 47.99%. Given Ryanair’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ryanair is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

42.8% of Ryanair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryanair and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair 13.16% 21.13% 8.08% Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryanair and Harbor Diversified’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair $5.58 billion 3.58 -$279.93 million $6.08 14.43 Harbor Diversified $185.95 million 0.49 $39.76 million N/A N/A

Harbor Diversified has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryanair.

Summary

Ryanair beats Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines. Ryanair U.K. The company was founded on June 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

