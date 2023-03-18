Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

CMPX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $3.40 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $429.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,509,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,011,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,927,254.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $355,300. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.