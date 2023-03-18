Compass Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.93. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,011,873 shares in the company, valued at $23,927,254.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,712.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,300 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

