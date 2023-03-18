Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.93. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,161,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 10,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,161,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 268,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,626 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Featured Articles

