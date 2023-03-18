Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,692,183 shares of company stock valued at $44,076,372. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.