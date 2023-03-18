Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Cut by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $95.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

