Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Shares Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,143 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTA. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 5.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,239,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 93.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 947,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 457,917 shares during the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 35.9% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 794,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $6,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTA opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.65.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

