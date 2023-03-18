Contrasting Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) & The Competition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 729 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 116 592 888 15 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.78%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -0.90% -69.36% 1.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -20.62 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.71 billion -$9.62 million 23.54

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

