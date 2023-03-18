Contrasting Tenon Medical (TNON) & Its Peers

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tenon Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -2,737.63% -653.61% -147.49% Tenon Medical Competitors -1,305.62% -152.50% -26.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $690,000.00 -$18.92 million -0.53 Tenon Medical Competitors $1.13 billion $57.96 million 1.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tenon Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tenon Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tenon Medical Competitors 990 3591 7792 180 2.57

Tenon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.37%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.19%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Tenon Medical peers beat Tenon Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.