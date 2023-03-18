Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.48.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CTS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$4.07 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$856.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.99.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
