Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Shares Up 7.6%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.33 and last traded at 0.33. 967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.30.

Core One Labs Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.53.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

