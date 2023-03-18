CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.40. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 50,284 shares trading hands.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

