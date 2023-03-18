Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,509,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 4,240,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 1.8 %

CRLBF opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.68. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading

