CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,411.78

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,411.78 ($41.58) and traded as high as GBX 4,061.50 ($49.50). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,945.50 ($48.09), with a volume of 1,884,285 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CRH from GBX 4,435 ($54.05) to GBX 4,545 ($55.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,882.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,411.78. The company has a market capitalization of £29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,702.42%.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.