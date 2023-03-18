Critical Comparison: ATRenew (RERE) and Its Rivals

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ATRenew to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ATRenew and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A ATRenew Competitors 70 658 1210 39 2.62

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.20%. Given ATRenew’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATRenew has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ATRenew has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.8% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -24.73% -2.21% -1.82% ATRenew Competitors -13.60% -42.92% -2.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATRenew and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.43 billion -$128.13 million -1.90 ATRenew Competitors $7.70 billion $80.57 million 19.65

ATRenew’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ATRenew. ATRenew is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ATRenew competitors beat ATRenew on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

