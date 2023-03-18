Critical Comparison: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) and HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY)

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY – Get Rating) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05%

Risk & Volatility

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and Partner Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and Partner Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR $866.28 million 2.22 $611.47 million N/A N/A Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.87 $37.00 million $0.36 14.14

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Partner Communications.

Summary

Partner Communications beats HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of management and treasury, support, and information technology services; and telecommunications retail operations. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 3.3 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

