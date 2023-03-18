Critical Review: Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) vs. Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% Spectral Medical -680.43% -2,155.87% -143.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Assure and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Assure and Spectral Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assure and Spectral Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 67.59 -$15.04 million ($0.08) -50.25 Spectral Medical $1.64 million 42.46 -$7.01 million ($0.04) -6.25

Spectral Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectral Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assure beats Spectral Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. It operates through the following segments: Spectral Medical Inc., Dialco Medical Inc., and Corporate. The Spectral Medical Inc. segment seeks U.S. FDA approval for PMX for the treatment of patients with septic shock, it also manufactures and sells its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents. The Dialco Medical Inc. segment is in charge of seeking U.S. FDA clearance for DIMI in-home use and commercializing products for the RTT market. The Corporate segment represents centralized costs associated with the company’s office and costs of being a public reporting entity. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

