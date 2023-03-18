Critical Survey: Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atara Biotherapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 2 2 3 0 2.14 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 391.96%. Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,373.68%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics -359.12% -140.05% -70.60% Finch Therapeutics Group -6,431.16% -52.79% -41.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Finch Therapeutics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics $63.57 million 4.56 -$228.30 million ($2.23) -1.35 Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 0.98 -$58.16 million ($2.25) -0.17

Finch Therapeutics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Finch Therapeutics Group beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

