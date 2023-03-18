CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

