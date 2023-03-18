Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $35.28.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
