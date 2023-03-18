Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $52.90 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,362,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after acquiring an additional 673,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after acquiring an additional 587,470 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.