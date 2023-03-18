Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.85. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 25,932 shares changing hands.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

