DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,560.20

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,560.20 ($55.58) and traded as low as GBX 4,256 ($51.87). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,290 ($52.29), with a volume of 616,470 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities started coverage on DCC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,442 ($78.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,551.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,560.20. The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,361.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

