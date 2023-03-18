Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX opened at $3.34 on Friday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 171,491 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,661,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

