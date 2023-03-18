Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

