Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Update

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 574,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.
Several research firms have commented on DSGN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.
DSGN stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $362.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after acquiring an additional 586,595 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
