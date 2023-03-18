Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €200.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €200.00 ($215.05) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($203.23) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($221.51) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

ETR:DB1 opened at €169.85 ($182.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €148.15 ($159.30) and a 1 year high of €180.00 ($193.55). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €165.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €166.66.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.