Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.66

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.66 and traded as high as $43.48. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 41,111 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

