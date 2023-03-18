DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.19% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
DICE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.71. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
