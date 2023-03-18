DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.19% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

DICE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.71. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,555 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,390,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,179,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.