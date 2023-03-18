Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 51,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,719 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 174,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

