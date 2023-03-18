Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

