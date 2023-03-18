Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €44.10 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €44.10 ($47.42) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR DRW3 opened at €42.00 ($45.16) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.58. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €38.20 ($41.08) and a fifty-two week high of €55.50 ($59.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.19.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

