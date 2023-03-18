Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $974.32

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 974.32 ($11.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,156 ($14.09). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,113 ($13.56), with a volume of 415,361 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNLM. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.77) to GBX 1,240 ($15.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,300 ($15.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.45) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.02) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,290 ($15.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,524.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,163.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 974.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.67) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,616.44%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

