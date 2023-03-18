DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lessened by American Trust

American Trust decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $67.55 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

