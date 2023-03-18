DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 640,276 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE DXC opened at $22.92 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.