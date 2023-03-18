Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 387.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

