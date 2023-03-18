E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.83) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Down 2.5 %

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.58 ($11.37) on Thursday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.19.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.