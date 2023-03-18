e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.87

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.87 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.09 ($0.17). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 112,303 shares traded.

e-therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of £84.41 million, a P/E ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 22.64 and a quick ratio of 20.13.

Get e-therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at e-therapeutics

In related news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones acquired 44,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £7,539.50 ($9,188.91). Insiders own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.