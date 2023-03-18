Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $35.84 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on EGBN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.
