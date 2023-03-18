Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $35.84 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 321,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $13,538,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2,403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 209,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 176,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 165,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGBN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.