Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Price Performance

EDIT opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,460 shares of company stock valued at $89,105. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 132,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 52.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 45.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 313,759 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.