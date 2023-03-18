EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.94

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.94 and traded as high as $50.99. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 11,764 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDPFY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

