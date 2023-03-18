EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Cuts TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Price Target to $8.00

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.23 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.58. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity at TETRA Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,569.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,569.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brady M. Murphy acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.