EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Cuts TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Price Target to $8.00

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TETRA Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.23 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 2.58. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Insider Activity at TETRA Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.
TETRA Technologies Company Profile
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
