Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

