Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $861,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

