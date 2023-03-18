Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.64. Enovix shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 816,650 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 34,899 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 629,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 34,899 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 629,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,418.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,033 shares of company stock worth $1,061,274 over the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 732,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

