Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.64. Enovix shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 816,650 shares trading hands.
Specifically, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 34,899 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 629,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 34,899 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 629,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,418.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,033 shares of company stock worth $1,061,274 over the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.
Enovix Trading Up 3.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 732,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.